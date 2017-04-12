Rosen touts defense proposals at Nevada Legislature

U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen is touting her defense-related congressional measures during a visit to Nevada's capital.
The Democratic freshman from Southern Nevada addressed legislators Wednesday.
Rosen has proposed Congress boost funding for religious centers in the United States and continue federal aid for Nevada land management. She's also attempting to speed up more than $700 million in American aid for Israel's anti-missile defense systems.
She also praised Democratic proposals in the Nevada Legislature that would raise the state's renewable energy goals and make solar power more accessible to low-income residents.
Rosen says she is disappointed that that anyone in the Legislature voted against a measure that would ban medical professionals from attempting anti-gay conversion therapy.
Five Republican state senators opposed Senate Bill 201 last week. It passed to the Assembly.
Comments