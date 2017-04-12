Bullock names new corrections department head

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has appointed a new director of the state Department of Corrections.
Reginald Michael previously was the Chief U.S. Probation Officer in Miami. Michael said in a statement released by the governor's office Wednesday that he will aim to strengthen the corrections system, reduce recidivism and improve public safety.
The statement says Michael has worked in criminal justice for more than 30 years.
He replaces Mike Batista, who retired before Bullock was sworn in for his second term in January. The department has been run since then by interim director Loraine Wodnick.
Comments