Ex-sheriff Arpaio's lawyers seek to dismiss contempt case

Lawyers for former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio have asked a federal judge to reconsider her order denying dismissal of his criminal contempt-of-court case.
Earlier Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton rejected another request by Arpaio to have a jury trial rather than a bench trial.
Bolton concluded the requests were made after a deadline for pretrial filings had passed and noted she had already rejected an earlier jury-trial request.
Nonetheless, Arpaio's attorneys on Tuesday evening requested oral arguments on their latest motion to have the case dismissed and Arpaio get a jury trial.
Arpaio is scheduled to stand trial April 25 and faces up to six months in jail if convicted.
He's charged with contempt for ignoring a court order in a racial-profiling case to stop his immigration patrols.
