Arizona attorney announces run for US Senate

An Arizona attorney and community activist has announced she will challenge U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake as a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2018.
Deedra Abboud announced Monday she will try to unseat the Republican senator next year. She is the first Democratic candidate to enter the race.
A written statement noted Abboud's intent to focus on issues concerning child care, equal pay and education. Abboud said she is ready to create opportunities for small businesses and to grow jobs. She also said she will fight to defend the Affordable Care Act.
The attorney who is originally from Arkansas has lived in Arizona for nearly 20 years.
The statement also said Abboud has received the Martin Luther King Jr. Award for her civil rights work.
