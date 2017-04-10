Arpaio gets additional lawyers 2 weeks before contempt trial

0:17 The 2017 RBC Heritage is officially under way! Pause

1:57 This April see Jupiter all night long and the Lyrids meteor shower peak

0:47 Check out the new location for the 19th Hole of RBC Heritage

2:21 Fire official rescues pair in Burton Creek: 'It got a little deeper and I swam a little bit.'

0:52 Gamecock Flag on top of the South Carolina State House again.

0:42 A birthday party at this ball park took a dark turn Sunday evening

0:26 Dylann Roof pleads guilty to state murder charges for deadly Charleston church shooting

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

0:46 2017 edition of the RBC Heritage parade leaves Harbour Town