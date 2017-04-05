Upstate NY tourist town hosting Law Enforcement Weekend

A popular upstate New York tourism destination plans to host a weekend of events geared toward giving law enforcement officers the opportunity to relax with their families.
Organizers announced Tuesday in Lake George that the village in the southern Adirondacks will host the Law Enforcement Officers Weekend from May 19-21.
Austin Glickman, an officer with the New York Police Department, is the vice president of the nonprofit organization that's staging events for the weekend. He tells The Post Star of Glens Falls (http://bit.ly/2oCxDMD ) that he came up with the idea a couple years ago during the national fallout from high-profile shootings involving police officers.
Events planned for the weekend include steamboat cruises on Lake George and free tickets to the Great Escape amusement park.
Law enforcement members can register for the event at www.leoweekend.com.
