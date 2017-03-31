The Latest: Holtz attacks Evers over achievement gap

0:48 Gamecocks hope to slow down Gonzaga's inside game Pause

1:14 Previewing the NCAA Final Four games in Phoenix

1:01 Secret 'Bachelorette' filming spot for date 1 block from downtown Bluffton

1:03 Retired pilot talks about WWII-era plans vs. Korean War era-plans

2:04 Was "The Bachelorette" good for local businesses?

2:39 Bluffton welcomes Chris Harrison

1:01 Oh hey Rachel! Bachelorette makes stunning (but late) entrance in Bluffton

3:04 Shep Rose on Southern Charm Season 4: It's going to be 'death by 1,000 paper cuts'

4:31 How Richland County uses drones