National Politics

March 17, 2017 5:48 AM

Spokesman: Gov. Martinez has torn ACL from ski accident

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M.

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has a torn ACL resulting from a skiing injury in Utah.

Martinez spokesman Chris Sanchez told The Associated Press an MRI confirmed the Republican governor torn her ACL during her skiing accident. Martinez was in Utah for a meeting of the Republican Governors Association.

While in Utah, Martinez has criticized the Democrat-led state Legislature for wasting time on matters such as selecting a state dance instead of addressing a crisis in state finances.

Sanchez says Martinez is not expected to miss any time and is walking around the New Mexico Statehouse.

