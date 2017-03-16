California deputy survives shooting, gunman arrested

A Southern California sheriff's deputy was shot in the chest Thursday but his body armor stopped the bullet and a robbery suspect was later arrested, authorities said.
The San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy confronted the driver of a car near a Chevron station at around 12:30 a.m., about an hour after the clerk there reported being beaten and robbed, sheriff's officials said.
The car matched the description of the robber's, and the deputy had words with the driver and pepper-sprayed him before the man opened fire, sheriff's spokeswoman Jodi Miller said.
One bullet hit the deputy in the chest but it was stopped by his body armor. He managed to return to his patrol SUV and fire back, Miller said.
Several shots shattered the SUV's windshield.
The deputy chased the Chrysler 200 for about two miles before he stopped to call for medical aid, Miller told the Los Angeles Times.
The deputy was treated at a hospital and released.
