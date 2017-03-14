Why did the protesters protest?

Protesters comment on what brought them out to the immigration protest on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Bluffton.
Delayna Earley Staff video

National Politics

Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during nomination debate

Sen. Elizabeth Warren was not allowed to finish her debate in opposition to Sen. Jeff Sessions’ nomination for attorney general after the Senate voted that she had violated Senate Rule XIX on Tuesday night. She won't be able to speak again during the nomination at all. This stems from her reading a Coretta Scott King letter that King sent in opposition to Sessions nomination for a federal judgeship in 1986.

Editor's Choice Videos