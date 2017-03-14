Why did the protesters protest?

Tom Perez is the first Latino chairman of the Democratic National Committee and former labor secretary under the Obama administration. He took on Trump and challenged Democrats to unite across the country during his victory speech for DNC chair.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren was not allowed to finish her debate in opposition to Sen. Jeff Sessions’ nomination for attorney general after the Senate voted that she had violated Senate Rule XIX on Tuesday night. She won't be able to speak again during the nomination at all. This stems from her reading a Coretta Scott King letter that King sent in opposition to Sessions nomination for a federal judgeship in 1986.
David Adame, a 20-year-old student who lives on Hilton Head Island, is advocating for in-state tuition for unauthorized immigrants here under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Adame's parents brought him to Hilton Head from Mexico illegally when he was 4. He said in-state tuition makes economic sense for South Carolina.
President Donald Trump announced Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court nominee to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Gorsuch is a U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals judge. He was born in Denver and is 49 years old. He’s the youngest Supreme Court nominee in nearly 25 years.