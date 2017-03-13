5 Things to Know in Florida for March 14

Your daily look at news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today.
FEDS GIVE $8 MILLION FOR PULSE NIGHTCLUB MASSACRE COSTS
The U.S. Justice Department said Monday that it was giving the money to the State of Florida to pay for grief counseling and reimburse the costs of running an assistance center after the massacre. Gunman Omar Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State during the attack at the gay nightclub in Orlando last June 12. The deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history left 49 people dead and dozens more wounded.
DEPUTY SAVES JET SKIERS SECONDS BEFORE CRUISE SHIP HITS THEM AT PORT CANAVERAL
A cruise ship passenger captured the rescue on video as Brevard County Sheriff's Deputy Taner Primmer pulled the women to safety Saturday. A Canaveral Pilots Association statement says Capt. Doug Brown spotted them while navigating the Carnival Magic out of the port and alerted Primmer.
TAMPA-BASED US ATTORNEY A. LEE BENTLEY III ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION
Bentley said in a news release Monday he has tendered his resignation to President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He was nominated by former President Barack Obama in 2014 and confirmed by the Senate in December of that year. Bentley oversaw offices in Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, Fort Myers and Ocala.
FLORIDA REVISITS BILL THAT PUNISHES SANCTUARY CITY OFFICIALS
The House Civil Justice and Claims Subcommittee on Monday voted for the bill, which would help enforce President Donald Trump's promised immigration crackdown. Rep. Larry Metz, a Yalaha Republican, pushed the bill last year. It cleared the House but was never considered by the Senate.
MAN GETS 12 YEARS IN PRISON FOR FATAL DUI CRASH
Brian DeFreitas was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to DUI manslaughter, DUI with serious bodily injury and reckless driving. Authorities say DeFreitas was speeding on State Road 60 near Plant City in October 2015 when he crashed his car into a pickup track. The collision killed 45-year-old Maria Luisa Olivas. Her 9-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter were injured.
