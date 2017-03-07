Top Trump security adviser faces questions in rare hearing

0:54 Pat Conroy's widow: 'It's helped me with the grieving process.' Pause

0:59 Find yourself stuck in pluff mud? This is how you get out

0:38 Mark Sanford evaluates his Beaufort town hall

1:09 Harbor River Bridge gets a thorough look

0:53 If you love Pat Conroy's work, you'll love this!

1:18 Downed trees from Hurricane Matthew pulled from Hunting Island's forest

0:48 Okatie wreck involving pickup, SC Highway Patrol trooper ties up SC 170

1:03 All aboard the jewelry bus

1:41 Solicitor Stone on the mistrial in the Manigault murder case