White House counsel's office staffing up team of lawyers

0:54 Pat Conroy's widow: 'It's helped me with the grieving process.' Pause

0:48 Okatie wreck involving pickup, SC Highway Patrol trooper ties up SC 170

1:41 Solicitor Stone on the mistrial in the Manigault murder case

1:03 All aboard the jewelry bus

1:29 A.C. Flora High School booster club investigation in 90 seconds

1:40 'That's flak': Gen. Lloyd 'Fig' Newton on his first combat mission over Vietnam

2:34 'Moonlight' cast reacts to Oscar best picture win following 'La La Land' announcement mistake

0:50 Retired book seller: Decades after Daufuskie, Pat Conroy 'knew every (student's) name'

1:13 Video: Lowcountry author Roger Pinckney on his voodoo beliefs