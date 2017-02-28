National Politics

February 28, 2017 7:48 PM

Dearman remembered for pursuit of justice

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA, Miss.

The longtime editor of the Neshoba Democrat is being remembered as a man who pursued truth and justice during more than three decades at the newspaper's helm.

Funeral services were held Tuesday in Philadelphia for 84-year-old Stanley Dearman. He died Saturday in Florida.

Dearman edited the Democrat for 34 years, longer than any of his predecessors, selling the newspaper in August 2000.

In a eulogy, James E. Prince III, the current editor and publisher, talked of Dearman's fight for justice following the murders of three young civil rights workers registering blacks to vote in 1964.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Perez calls Trump "worst president in history" after winning DNC chair

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos