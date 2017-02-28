Yavapai County Sheriff donates a used plane to Navajo County

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office has donated a used aircraft to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office.
In December 2015, Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Frank Milstead donated a six-seat Cessna 210 to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office for inmate extraditions.
That aircraft replaced the office's older Cessna 182 which has been in service for many years.
The Cessna 210 has the ability to fly farther distances for less cost than the price of commercial flights.
Sheriff Scott Mascher says he was aware of the Navajo County Sheriff's Office desire to obtain its own aircraft.
He contacted Navajo County Sheriff K.C. Clark and offered the Cessna 182 at no cost.
Clark says his office plans to use the plane for inmate transportation, criminal investigations, search-and-rescue operations and fire patrol.
