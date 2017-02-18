‘You and your family are fired ... Love you’: Dozens lose jobs over immigrant protest

1:57 Students on North Charleston bus arrested in tussle with police Pause

0:48 Wyman Oxner of SC Alimony Reform explains why his group is against permanent alimony

1:40 'Big business has found us': Addressing the traffic problem on Lady's Island

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

1:40 'That's flak': Gen. Lloyd 'Fig' Newton on his first combat mission over Vietnam

0:19 Investigation after cyclist killed near Shelter Cove

0:28 Did Hunting Island's 'Little Blue' pull through?

1:25 The men behind the voices

0:23 You're going to love this view of 'Little Blue'