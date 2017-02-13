House OKs bill to expand Kentucky's hate crimes law

0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator' Pause

0:47 Beaufort wife: I wanted him to have 'best kidney he could possibly have'

1:20 Bluffton home destroyed in fire. Neighbor: Watched it 'turn into a roman candle'

0:36 'Hilton Head' branding, in greater Bluffton

0:49 At River Ridge Academy, running, life tips from an Olympian

2:09 Your rights when confronted by immigration enforcement officials

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

0:58 Water runs down auxiliary and main spillways at Lake Oroville