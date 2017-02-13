Woman's WWII veteran grandfather inspires military career

1:09 Repairs to Hudson's hurricane-damaged docks nearly complete Pause

1:25 The men behind the voices

0:36 'Hilton Head' branding, in greater Bluffton

1:24 Dramatic footage of New Orleans tornado as it tears through warehouse

1:35 'I don't think she realized how beautiful she was, inside and out': Mother shares memories of daughter at memorial service

1:08 Steve Manley on moving his gun shop from Hilton Head to Bluffton

1:30 A Taste of Gullah explained

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County

1:20 Bluffton home destroyed in fire. Neighbor: Watched it 'turn into a roman candle'