Protesters: End government support for Planned Parenthood

4:15 Gov. Henry McMaster sworn in to lead Palmetto State Pause

0:57 PJ Dozier is a unique talent for the Gamecocks

0:24 Senate confirms Nikki Haley as UN Ambassador

1:20 Bluffton home destroyed in fire. Neighbor: Watched it 'turn into a roman candle'

1:01 The Midnight Baker finds a home in downtown in Bluffton

1:08 Steve Manley on moving his gun shop from Hilton Head to Bluffton

1:30 A Taste of Gullah explained

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County

0:36 'Hilton Head' branding, in greater Bluffton