Trump’s ‘SEE YOU IN COURT’ tweet sparks wave of social media snark from critics

1:24 Dramatic footage of New Orleans tornado as it tears through warehouse Pause

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

1:22 On trust, support and throwing in — again — with a regional economic development alliance

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

1:53 That view though: Take a peek inside Beaufort's Anchorage 1770

1:25 Former Ringling Bros. circus clown, of Beaufort, a man of many talents

1:23 Valentine's Day 'sweet spots' across Beaufort County

0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'

1:08 Ridgeland resident against tree-clearing: 'This is the Lowcountry. We're known for trees'