Northwest Arctic Borough spends $128,000 on Seattle retreat

Records show Alaska's Northwest Arctic Borough spent about $115,000 for the Borough Assembly to attend a five-day trip in Seattle, where assembly members voted on a controversial school construction proposal.
KTUU-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2kLr3Sh) Tuesday that tribal leaders from where the school was planned to be built in Kivalina say they didn't know about the assembly's December trip beforehand.
Costs for the trip included more than $49,000 for hotel expenses, $32,000 for airfare and about $35,000 for daily allowances and meeting fees.
Borough Mayor Clement Richards' proposal to award a no-bid contract for construction of the school was voted down at the Dec. 16 meeting.
School district officials argued they could do the job for less money and said the decision should be made in the borough.
Richards' chief of staff, Patrick Savok, says the meeting was a matter of timing and convenience.
