College responds to Trump's order with refugee scholarship

1:23 Valentine's Day 'sweet spots' across Beaufort County Pause

1:11 The daffodils are blooming early in Bluffton this year

1:50 Machete-wielding robber menaces Yemassee store clerks

0:53 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl

1:09 Employees, owner get Hudson's back on its feet after Hurricane Matthew

1:41 Hurricane Matthew's effect on local commercial fishermen

1:19 Up close with 14-foot great white shark caught off Hilton Head Island

0:43 NASA and Arizona State set space exploration mission to a metal asteroid

1:22 Candyland-themed Daddy Daughter Dance a hit