Hundreds of protesters rally against Trump travel order

2:17 Will Muschamp discusses 2017 signees, recruiting strategy Pause

0:40 Suspected murder-suicide in Summit neighborhood

0:43 Two found dead in Summit neighborhood

1:18 What Beaufort County would like included in the environmental study

0:52 Kids answer: 'What is Valentine's Day?'

1:50 Machete-wielding robber menaces Yemassee store clerks

0:26 Hilton Head bridge to be replaced

3:03 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

1:55 Huntsman talks to the hounds ... and they speak back