BuzzFeed sued over its publication of uncorroborated Trump dossier

0:52 Kids answer: 'What is Valentine's Day?' Pause

1:50 Machete-wielding robber menaces Yemassee store clerks

1:18 What Beaufort County would like included in the environmental study

0:26 Hilton Head bridge to be replaced

1:19 Up close with 14-foot great white shark caught off Hilton Head Island

1:43 ‘Annie,’ the 2,300-year-old mummy who wears flip-flops

3:03 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

1:25 Former Ringling Bros. circus clown, of Beaufort, a man of many talents

1:55 Huntsman talks to the hounds ... and they speak back