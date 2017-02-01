Washington Senate approves education funding plan

3:01 Chapin's Will Register signs with Gamecocks Pause

1:14 Cross Schools expansion plans include improved athletic programs

0:46 Omar's off to SC State: What sealed the deal for Beaufort star

4:08 Video shows RideKC bus rider beating alleged attacker with cane

0:47 Whom to choose? Hilton Head's Singleton picks FIU, at the horn

1:55 Huntsman talks to the hounds and they speak back

0:37 Delores Nevils: 'We are all history'

1:50 Machete-wielding robber menaces Yemassee store clerks

1:10 Wind long gone, Hurricane Matthew still batters Coastal Discovery Museum