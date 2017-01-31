President Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch for SCOTUS justice

Frank Martin said at his weekly press conference that he didn't know enough right now, but the immigration ban could make recruiting different. "When you have guys on your team that have to travel abroad to get home, it's a concern."
Cab driver Sam Snow picked up three passengers on their way to the Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017. During their conversation, the passengers asked the driver, a Steelers fan, who he thinks is the greatest quarterback of all time. Watch Snow's reaction when he discovers who is sitting in the back seat of his car.
During the nomination hearing for Rep. Mick Mulvaney of South Carolina, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) discussed Mulvaney's initial failure to complete paperwork proving the legal employment status of a nanny who worked for him and to pay the "nanny tax." Mulvaney testified before the Senate Budget Committee on his nomination to be director of the Office of Management and Budget.
Press Secretary Sean Spicer during his first official press briefing on Monday clarified to reporters his controversial remarks on crowd size at President Donald Trump's inauguration. "Our intentions are never to lie to you," said Spicer.
American women have come far since the first women's rights convention in 1848. The first female conductor, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, astronaut to walk in space, chess Grandmaster and others explain what it was like to break the glass ceiling in their field, and what is next for America's women.
In a more-than-three-minute video posted on Facebook by Udai Basavaraj, former N.C. Gov. Pat McCrory, television personality and conservative pundit Lou Dobbs and three unidentified women are approached by people on the street who shout “Shame!” and call McCrory an “anti-gay bigot.” McCrory and his group try to avoid the crowd shouting, but are followed down a Washington, D.C. alley where they waited to be admitted to the building.