Today in Trump tweets: January 31, 2017

1:50 Machete-wielding robber menaces Yemassee store clerks Pause

1:51 Americans buy bomb shelters, prep for 'Trumpocalypse'

4:33 Hilton Head-Bluffton Chamber's 'hype' video

2:00 How will Hunting Island be rebuilt?

1:18 Downed trees from Hurricane Matthew pulled from Hunting Island's forest

0:23 You're going to love this view of 'Little Blue'

1:09 'We didn't just lose a teammate, we lost a brother,' say White Knoll baseball players

1:41 South Carolina's Dawn Staley on final call, refs vs. Tennessee

0:54 Flying high, with Haynes Werner, Beaufort-born falconer