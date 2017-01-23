Madonna's profanity-laced Women's March speech

Madonna expressed anger and despair in her speech at D.C.'s Women's March rally.
AP

South Carolina

Haley hearing: 'I don't know everything about the U.N.'

During her confirmation hearing, South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador nominee Nikki Haley said she doesn't "claim to know everything" about the United Nations. After making her case for why she should be confirmed as ambassador, she talked about working to "reform" the U.N. "in ways that will rebuild the confidence of the American people."

National Politics

Summerall Guard practices for inauguration

The Citadel 2017 Summerall Guard practices for their performance during the Presidential inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. The Summerall Guard is a silent drill team and during a performance they do not talk or count

National Politics

Obama to Americans: 'It has been the privilege of my life to serve as your president'

In his last weekly address of 2016, President Obama thanks Americans for the progress that's been made over the last eight years, from protecting the planet to marriage equality. He calls for all Americans to come together in order to continue moving forward. As he transitions from president to citizen he reassures, "I will be there with you every step of the way to ensure that this country forever strives to live up to the incredible promise of our founding: that all of us are created equal and all of us deserve every chance to live out our dreams."

