Madonna's profanity-laced Women's March speech

Sen. Ben Cardin asked South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley about Russia during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. She answered that "we have to be cautious" and also said she sees Crimea as part of Ukraine.
During her confirmation hearing, South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador nominee Nikki Haley said she doesn't "claim to know everything" about the United Nations. After making her case for why she should be confirmed as ambassador, she talked about working to "reform" the U.N. "in ways that will rebuild the confidence of the American people."
South Carolina Governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations nominee Nikki Haley testified in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Wednesday. While introducing her family and friends, she couldn't resist making a few jokes.
The Citadel 2017 Summerall Guard practices for their performance during the Presidential inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. The Summerall Guard is a silent drill team and during a performance they do not talk or count
President Barack Obama made his parting remarks from his hometown of Chicago, Ill., Jan. 10, 2017, to a crowd that chanted "4 more years!" He highlighted his administration's achievements and challenged the "increasingly diverse" nation that "Laws alone won’t be enough. Hearts must change."
President Barack Obama got emotional thanking his family during his farewell speech the evening of Jan. 10, 2017. He especially teared up thanking his wife, Michelle, for taking on a role she didn't ask for with "grace and grit." Vice President Joe Biden received a roaring applause from the Chicago crowd when Obama thanked him.
Top U.S. intelligence officials testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee at a hearing on cybersecurity threats, including Russia's hacking of the U.S. presidential election. A declassified report will be released to the public next week detailing the findings.
In his last weekly address of 2016, President Obama thanks Americans for the progress that's been made over the last eight years, from protecting the planet to marriage equality. He calls for all Americans to come together in order to continue moving forward. As he transitions from president to citizen he reassures, "I will be there with you every step of the way to ensure that this country forever strives to live up to the incredible promise of our founding: that all of us are created equal and all of us deserve every chance to live out our dreams."