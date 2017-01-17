Trump's America: Families differ as Reagan country changes

ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JAN. 17, 2017 AND THEREAFTER- Catherine Johnson, left, and her mother, Bridget, walk in the sand along the shore of Huntington Beach, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. "I'm excited because for the past eight years... we haven't had anything done because of the gridlock in Washington," says Catherine, 17, who served as Orange County chair of Students for Trump. "A lot of people will get on board once they see that we're doing, instead of like crazy things, we're doing productive things that helps the country as a whole rather than helping one group." Her mother, who is active in local Republican politics, agrees. "Trump is a very hard worker and he's really going to get some work done rather than being the typical politician that just kicks the can down the road."
Chris Carlson
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JAN. 17, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Dr. Mai-Phuong Nguyen, right, and her father, Son Van Nguyen, 76, pose for a photo in the Little Saigon area of Westminster, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The elder Nguyen _ a government translator airlifted from South Vietnam with his family in 1975 as Communist forces bombarded the capital _ built a new life as a record-setting life insurance salesman. "... I know a lot of people out there sit there and wait for welfare," he says, explaining his hopes that Donald Trump will rein in such spending and create jobs. The younger Nguyen counters, "But he is trying to prevent other people from coming in and enjoying some of the same things you came here for, Dad."
Chris Carlson
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JAN. 17, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Dr. Mai-Phuong Nguyen, right, and her father, Son Van Nguyen, 76, pose for a photo at the radio station he owns in the Little Saigon area of Westminster, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. "All I know is, if a man makes $100 million he is really something," the elder Nguyen says of Donald Trump. But the week after the election, Dr. Nguyen and two dozen other Vietnamese-Americans active in liberal causes gathered to console one another about an America almost beyond comprehension.
Chris Carlson
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JAN. 17, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Dr. Mai-Phuong Nguyen speaks during an interview in her office in Westminster, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The 47-year-old physician pushed for health care reform and fears Donald Trump will take away the medical coverage it extended to millions of Americans.
Chris Carlson
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JAN. 17, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Jimmy Camp poses for a photo in Orange, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Camp was one of the state’s busiest Republican political consultants. Then, in the summer of 2016, he emailed fellow Republicans, renouncing his party membership because of his disgust with Donald Trump.
Chris Carlson
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JAN. 17, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Jimmy Camp feeds his goat and pig outside his home in Orange, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Camp who started in Republican politics three decades ago, renounced his party membership in 2016 because of his disgust with Donald Trump. “If you go through and look at everything Jesus said in the Bible, this guy is opposite of it,” said Camp, 52, a pastor’s son.
Chris Carlson
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JAN. 17, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Jimmy Camp poses for a photo in Orange, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Camp, who has friends from Iran and Egypt, cringes at a president who would castigate Muslims as supposedly tied to terrorists, though he doubts Donald Trump will fulfill his most extreme rhetoric.
Chris Carlson
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JAN. 17, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Steven Mai poses for a photo in the little Saigon area of Westminster, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Mai, a 42-year-old registered Republican, rejected Trump for criticizing the Muslim parents of a slain American soldier. But Trump will be his president, he said. “I just hope he’s going to be the president that my parents were thinking,” Mai said. “If he can be a good president, then we all benefit.”
Chris Carlson
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JAN. 17, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Steven Mai holds a bumper striker he made a few years earlier in Norwalk, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Mai, a 42-year-old registered Republican, rejected Donald Trump for criticizing the Muslim parents of a slain American soldier.
Chris Carlson
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JAN. 17, 2017 AND THEREAFTER- Ron Brindle poses for a photo in front of a portrait of Donald Trump hanging on his oil derrick in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Brindle bought this land for his tree nursery business more than 40 years ago. Today, it is surrounded by tract homes, many owned by Asian families. “Now I don’t have anything against any of them, but what happened to the country?” Brindle says.
Chris Carlson
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JAN. 17, 2017 AND THEREAFTER- Ron Brindle points to a Navy pin near a pair of flag pins on his suspenders in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The first thing Trump should do, he says, is close the border so Americans no longer have to foot the bill to care for foreigners. But Brindle also hopes that Trump will reach out to skeptics.
Chris Carlson
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JAN. 17, 2017 AND THEREAFTER- A large flag flies over Ron Brindle's business in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Brindle bought this land for his tree nursery business more than 40 years ago. Today, it is surrounded by tract homes, many owned by Asian families. “Now I don’t have anything against any of them, but what happened to the country?” Brindle says.
Chris Carlson
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JAN. 17, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-A trainer leads a horse past a portrait of Donald Trump hanging on an oil derrick in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. When Hillary Clinton won this county of 3.2 million in November 2016, it marked the first time Orange had backed a Democrat for president since Franklin Roosevelt. Best known for Disneyland, and long a hothouse of conservatism in a blue state, it was the largest county in the country to flip.
Chris Carlson
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JAN. 17, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Jimmy Camp poses for a photo in an unincorporated area in Orange County, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Camp was one of the state’s busiest Republican political consultants. Then, in the summer of 2016, he emailed fellow Republicans, renouncing his party membership because of his disgust with Donald Trump.
Chris Carlson
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JAN. 17, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Jimmy Camp feeds his goat and pig outside his home in an unincorporated area in Orange County, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Camp who started in Republican politics three decades ago, renounced his party membership in 2016 because of his disgust with Donald Trump. “If you go through and look at everything Jesus said in the Bible, this guy is opposite of it,” said Camp, 52, a pastor’s son.
Chris Carlson
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JAN. 17, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Jimmy Camp poses for a photo in an unincorporated area in Orange County, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Camp, who has friends from Iran and Egypt, cringes at a president who would castigate Muslims as supposedly tied to terrorists, though he doubts Donald Trump will fulfill his most extreme rhetoric.
Chris Carlson
AP Photo
Catherine Johnson, left, and her mother, Bridget, walk in the sand along the shore of Huntington Beach, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. "I'm excited because for the past eight years... we haven't had anything done because of the gridlock in Washington," says Catherine, 17, who served as Orange County chair of Students for Trump. "A lot of people will get on board once they see that we're doing, instead of like crazy things, we're doing productive things that helps the country as a whole rather than helping one group." Her mother, who is active in local Republican politics, agrees. "Trump is a very hard worker and he's really going to get some work done rather than being the typical politician that just kicks the can down the road."
Chris Carlson
AP Photo
Dr. Mai-Phuong Nguyen, right, and her father, Son Van Nguyen, 76, pose for a photo in the Little Saigon area of Westminster, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The elder Nguyen _ a government translator airlifted from South Vietnam with his family in 1975 as Communist forces bombarded the capital _ built a new life as a record-setting life insurance salesman. "... I know a lot of people out there sit there and wait for welfare," he says, explaining his hopes that Donald Trump will rein in such spending and create jobs. The younger Nguyen counters, "But he is trying to prevent other people from coming in and enjoying some of the same things you came here for, Dad."
Chris Carlson
AP Photo
Dr. Mai-Phuong Nguyen, right, and her father, Son Van Nguyen, 76, pose for a photo at the radio station he owns in the Little Saigon area of Westminster, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. "All I know is, if a man makes $100 million he is really something," the elder Nguyen says of Donald Trump. But the week after the election, Dr. Nguyen and two dozen other Vietnamese-Americans active in liberal causes gathered to console one another about an America almost beyond comprehension.
Chris Carlson
AP Photo
Dr. Mai-Phuong Nguyen speaks during an interview in her office in Westminster, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The 47-year-old physician pushed for health care reform and fears Donald Trump will take away the medical coverage it extended to millions of Americans.
Chris Carlson
AP Photo
Jimmy Camp poses for a photo in an unincorporated area in Orange County, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Camp was one of the state’s busiest Republican political consultants. Then, in the summer of 2016, he emailed fellow Republicans, renouncing his party membership because of his disgust with Donald Trump.
Chris Carlson
AP Photo
Jimmy Camp feeds his goat and pig outside his home in an unincorporated area in Orange County, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Camp who started in Republican politics three decades ago, renounced his party membership in 2016 because of his disgust with Donald Trump. “If you go through and look at everything Jesus said in the Bible, this guy is opposite of it,” said Camp, 52, a pastor’s son.
Chris Carlson
AP Photo
Jimmy Camp poses for a photo in an unincorporated area in Orange County, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Camp, who has friends from Iran and Egypt, cringes at a president who would castigate Muslims as supposedly tied to terrorists, though he doubts Donald Trump will fulfill his most extreme rhetoric.
Chris Carlson
AP Photo
Steven Mai poses for a photo in the little Saigon area of Westminster, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Mai, a 42-year-old registered Republican, rejected Trump for criticizing the Muslim parents of a slain American soldier. But Trump will be his president, he said. “I just hope he’s going to be the president that my parents were thinking,” Mai said. “If he can be a good president, then we all benefit.”
Chris Carlson
AP Photo
Steven Mai holds a bumper striker he made a few years earlier in Norwalk, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Mai, a 42-year-old registered Republican, rejected Donald Trump for criticizing the Muslim parents of a slain American soldier.
Chris Carlson
AP Photo
Ron Brindle poses for a photo in front of a portrait of Donald Trump hanging on his oil derrick in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Brindle bought this land for his tree nursery business more than 40 years ago. Today, it is surrounded by tract homes, many owned by Asian families. “Now I don’t have anything against any of them, but what happened to the country?” Brindle says.
Chris Carlson
AP Photo
Ron Brindle points to a Navy pin near a pair of flag pins on his suspenders in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The first thing Trump should do, he says, is close the border so Americans no longer have to foot the bill to care for foreigners. But Brindle also hopes that Trump will reach out to skeptics.
Chris Carlson
AP Photo
A large flag flies over Ron Brindle's business in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Brindle bought this land for his tree nursery business more than 40 years ago. Today, it is surrounded by tract homes, many owned by Asian families. “Now I don’t have anything against any of them, but what happened to the country?” Brindle says.
Chris Carlson
AP Photo
A trainer leads a horse past a portrait of Donald Trump hanging on an oil derrick in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. When Hillary Clinton won this county of 3.2 million in November 2016, it marked the first time Orange had backed a Democrat for president since Franklin Roosevelt. Best known for Disneyland, and long a hothouse of conservatism in a blue state, it was the largest county in the country to flip.
Chris Carlson
AP Photo
Comments