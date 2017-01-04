Obama to Americans: 'It has been the privilege of my life to serve as your president'

In his last weekly address of 2016, President Obama thanks Americans for the progress that's been made over the last eight years, from protecting the planet to marriage equality. He calls for all Americans to come together in order to continue moving forward. As he transitions from president to citizen he reassures, "I will be there with you every step of the way to ensure that this country forever strives to live up to the incredible promise of our founding: that all of us are created equal and all of us deserve every chance to live out our dreams."