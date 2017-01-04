Obama to Americans: 'It has been the privilege of my life to serve as your president'

In his last weekly address of 2016, President Obama thanks Americans for the progress that's been made over the last eight years, from protecting the planet to marriage equality. He calls for all Americans to come together in order to continue moving forward. As he transitions from president to citizen he reassures, "I will be there with you every step of the way to ensure that this country forever strives to live up to the incredible promise of our founding: that all of us are created equal and all of us deserve every chance to live out our dreams."
AP, White House

Holidays

Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time

President Barack Obama marked his final time lighting the National Christmas Tree on Dec. 1, 2016, with a wish that Americans will care for the sick, the hungry and the downtrodden this holiday season and treat one another as they would want to be treated. The lighting ceremony tradition began in 1923 and takes place in President's Park, just south of the White House fence.

National Politics

So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

From Obamacare to the Dream Act, Donald Trump has suggested throughout his campaign — and in his “Contract with the American Voter” — what he intends to do as soon as he takes the oath of office. But what does he actually have the legal power to do and where does Congress — or the Constitution — stand in his way?

