August 31, 2016 8:37 AM

Are Trump and Clinton really tied in SC?

By Mandy Matney

Two polls released within the last week claim that the presidential race in South Carolina stuck at a dead tie.

A Reuters/ IPSOS poll released Friday says Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump both claim 46 percent of the vote.

The survey estimates a 60 percent voting turnout in November with a 43 percent minority turnout. The survey projects Clinton has a 95 percent chance of winning it all with 46 percent of the vote.

Earlier last week, the Feldman Group released a poll that also put the two candidates in a dead tie, deadlocked at 39 percent.

In early August, the Public Policy Polling poll showed a two-point race with Trump ahead.

