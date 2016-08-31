Are Trump and Clinton really tied in SC?

Two polls released within the last week claim that the presidential race in South Carolina stuck at a dead tie.
A Reuters/ IPSOS poll released Friday says Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump both claim 46 percent of the vote.
The survey estimates a 60 percent voting turnout in November with a 43 percent minority turnout. The survey projects Clinton has a 95 percent chance of winning it all with 46 percent of the vote.
Earlier last week, the Feldman Group released a poll that also put the two candidates in a dead tie, deadlocked at 39 percent.
In early August, the Public Policy Polling poll showed a two-point race with Trump ahead.
Mandy Matney: 843-706-8147, @MandyMatney
Comments