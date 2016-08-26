Voter Guide: Trump and Clinton duke it out over race

Welcome to McClatchy’s Voter Survival Guide, an interactive presentation of daily events from one of the strangest presidential campaigns in modern history.
Hillary Clinton says "Donald Trump has built his campaign on prejudice and paranoia." Donald Trump accuses Hillary Clinton of "race-baiting."
An already ugly campaign continues to get uglier.
Hillary Clinton goes hard on Donald Trump's record
During an event Thursday afternoon, Hillary Clinton slammed Donald Trump and his ideas as "profoundly dangerous."
“He’s taking hate groups mainstream and helping a radical fringe take over one of America’s two major political parties.”
In a blistering speech, Clinton referenced a lawsuit accusing Trump of refusing to rent to black and hispanic tenants, scoffed at his initiation of the "birther" movement that asked if Barack Obama had been born in the United States and questioned his refusal to disavow former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke.
She also accused Trump of pushing conspiracy theories from the "alt-right" and read out the headlines of several Breitbart News stories, whose former chairman Steve Bannon now operates as the CEO of the Trump campaign.
"Just imagine Donald Trump reading that and thinking: "This is what I need more of in my campaign," she said.
Trump immediately fires back
Following the speech, the Republican nominee took to twitter to express his thoughts, accusing Clinton of "race-baiting" and "pandering to the worst instincts in our society."
Hillary Clinton is using race-baiting to try to get African-American voters- but they know she is all talk and NO ACTION!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2016
Breitbart News mocks Clinton's speech
Breitbart News also joined in on lambasting the speech, referencing Russian President Vladmir Putin after Clinton tried to tie Trump and his staff to Russia.
MUH PUTIN IS BEHIND IT ALL pic.twitter.com/ICkA7S4Hug— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 25, 2016
Ann Coulter is furious at Trump's immigration pivot
Following Donald Trump's supposed change in immigration policy, conservative pundit and Trump supporter Ann Coulter shot off about his policy--the same night as her book launch of In Trump We Trust.
Well, if it's "hard," then nevermind. Trump: "... to take a person who's been here for 15 or 20 years ....It's a very, very hard thing."— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 25, 2016
“There’s nothing Trump can do that won’t be forgiven. Except change his immigration policies.”
Conservative pundit Ann Coulter on page 3 of her book In Trump We Trust.
Weekend reads
- Donald Trump nearly missed being on the ballot in Minnesota.
- Curious about the alt-right? Here’s an overview.
- Trump is doing worse with white people than you might think.
- Despite numerous disagreements throughout the campaign, Donald Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham actually agree on Hillary Clinton's use of a private server.
.@LindseyGrahamSC issues statement calling for a special prosecutor to to look into Hillary Clinton’s emails pic.twitter.com/dLDWNel5I9— Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) August 25, 2016
