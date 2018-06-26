After two elections, here's who will run for the Beaufort County Council District 9 seat

Voter turnout may have been low for the Beaufort County Council District 9 Republican runoff, but as the saying goes, a win's a win.
Mark Lawson, the front-runner from the June 12 primary, won in a landslide to earn the Republican nomination for the District 9 county council election in November. He received 69 percent of the 965 votes and will face Democrat Mark McGinnis, who ran unopposed two weeks ago.
Marie Smalls, Director of the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Beaufort County, confirmed that all the District 9 votes were in. She said the result remains unofficial until all absentee votes are counted, however. The 965 voters participating in the District 9 runoff today represent just 7.16 percent of the district's 13,469 registered voters, though any registered voters that voted Democrat in the primary elections would not have been eligible to vote today.
Of the 1,466 votes cast two weeks ago, Raymond received only 19 percent, compared to Lawson's 46 percent. Raymond attributed his loss to a good showing by Lawson's supporters, as well as the supporters of his previous opponents, Laura Sterling and Randy Boehme, not showing up this time around.
Boehme had endorsed Lawson, while Sterling urged her supporters to vote for Raymond.
Lawson ran his campaign on his self-pronounced policy of "smart growth." His campaign reflected a desire to see Bluffton grow while retaining its small-town roots and respect for the environment and natural habitats in the area.
The primary was held to determine the candidates for the District 9 County Council seat, which Roberts "Tabor" Vaux currently holds. Vaux announced in February that he was not seeking re-election for his seat, which includes most of Bluffton and all of Daufuskie Island.
Lawson could not be reached for comment after several phone calls and text messages.
Despite his defeat, Raymond said he wasn't surprised by the results and had nothing but good things to say about Lawson. Raymond says he called Lawson to concede the race and gave him his full support for the November election.
"(Lawson's) Democratic challenger has a tough road ahead," Raymond said. "Mark (Lawson) has lived here for over 25 years and has a good understanding of this community. I think Mark McGinnis is still trying to figure Bluffton out."
Raymond took the high road, saying he's thankful he won't have to resign his post as chair of the Bluffton Township Fire District board. He's also not too upset to keep his commute down.
"I won't have to drive to Beaufort every day for the next four years, either," he said.
Other prominent Republican primary races are ongoing, too, though plenty of precincts have yet to report. At press time, the Associated Press reported incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster had won the Republican nomination over his opponent, John Warren. Attorney General Alan Wilson reportedly won his runoff race against Todd Atwater by a wide margin as well.
