Tom Davis: John Warren is the more Trump-like gubernatorial candidate

Storms kept gubernatorial candidate John Warren from appearing on Hilton Head Island Monday, so State Sen. Tom Davis spoke in his stead. He argued that though Donald Trump is supporting Gov. Henry McMaster, Warren is the more Trump-like candidate.
By
Secrets of The Citadel Summerall Guard

Local Military News

Secrets of The Citadel Summerall Guard

Beaufort Citadel cadets who are members of the 2017 Summerall Guard answer questions about the guard's performance before heading to Washington, D.C., to participate in the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2017.

Election Day by the numbers

Elections

Election Day by the numbers

While this historic election didn't bring the U.S. its first female president, there were some other firsts. Explore the results, reaction and history of Election Day 2016.

Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

Elections

Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

President Obama promised president-elect Donald Trump that his team would help ensure a smooth transition to power: "....we now are going to do everything we can to help you succeed because if you succeed then the country succeeds." Trump said, "I

Hillary Clinton's message to women and girls

Elections

Hillary Clinton's message to women and girls

Hillary Clinton had a special message for women and girls in her concession speech on Wednesday morning in New York City. The first female major party candidate said nothing has made her prouder than to be their champion.

Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech

Elections

Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech

Donald Trump delivered his victory speech from his election night event at the New York Hilton in Midtown Manhattan. "But to be really historic, you have to do a great job,” said Trump, promising to make the American people proud of his work as pr