Your guide to the June 26 Republican runoff races in Beaufort County

The statewide runoff elections will take place Tuesday, June 26.

Here's what you should know about when and where to vote, what races are still up for grabs and what areas these officials would represent if elected.

First: What's a runoff?

The runoff elections are held because no candidate received a simple majority — 50 percent of the vote, plus one — in his or her respective state primary race on June 12.

These runoff races are also only for the primary. As was the case on June 12, any candidate who wins June 26 still must win the general election in November. These primary runoffs exist solely to determine the party nominee for each race on the ballot that still has not determined a candidate with majority support.

Who can vote?

In Beaufort County, there are no Democratic runoff races. Therefore, only registered Republicans who voted in the first round of elections — or any registered voter who didn't vote at all June 12 — are allowed to vote in the June 26 elections.

Where can I vote?

The locations for all Beaufort County precincts are in the map below. To find out your voting district and precinct, click this link and enter the necessary information to confirm your voter registration.

What races are up for runoff elections?

Statewide, the governor's race will determine the Republican party nominee, who will be either incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster or his opponent, John Warren. The attorney general's race is also on the runoff ballot, with incumbent Alan Wilson trying to retain his seat against Rep. Todd Atwater, who currently serves the 87th District in the state House of Representatives.

Beaufort County's only runoff election will determine the Republican nominee for the County Council District 9 seat (find a map of District 9 here). District 9 includes most of Bluffton to the May River — including Old Town — and all of Daufuskie Island.

Incumbent Roberts "Tabor" Vaux is not running for re-election, which had four candidates vying for his seat. After the June 12 primary, Mark Lawson and Mike Raymond emerged as the top two vote-getters, and the winner of their race June 26 will face Democrat Mark McGinnis in November.

How can I find out more about the candidates?

The League of Women Voters regularly sends out voluntary questionnaires to candidates in various races. To access responses from participating candidates, click on this link, enter your address and party affiliation and go to the race(s) with candidates you'd like to read more about.

What do I need to bring with me to the polls?

You'll need an official government photo ID with you on election day June 26.

Are there other runoff elections going on in South Carolina?

If you're interested in finding out what other races are headed for runoff elections outside Beaufort County, click on this link.