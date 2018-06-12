Beckert, Wright square off in bitter race for Beaufort County auditor's post

No winner was known in the Republican primary for Beaufort County auditor more than an hour after polls closed Tuesday.
Beaufort County Auditor Jim Beckert faced a challenge from deputy county treasurer George Wright.
No results were available from Beaufort County elections office as of 8:30 p.m. Polls closed at 7 p.m. Visit www.islandpacket.com for complete results unavailable at press time.
Beckert was trying to keep his seat after a recent controversy within his own party and while pitted against a treasurer's office he has feuded with in the past.
Wright has been the county's deputy treasurer the past three years. His boss, Maria Walls, and Beckert have disagreed over their respective office's powers related to setting deadlines, producing and mailing tax bills and collecting money.
Walls at one point said Beckert's office had incorrectly taxed thousands of vehicles, with owners billed too much and too little. Beckert acknowledged the problem but said it was a long-standing issue related to the computer software.
Wright said during a debate last month he had found thousands of errors in Beckert's system.
In May, Beaufort County Republicans asked Beckert to write a formal apology to party Chairwoman Sherri Zedd – who is Jewish – for twice addressing her in emails as “Arbeit Zedd.” “Arbeit” is a German word related to work and appeared on gates above Nazi concentration camps during the Holocaust.
Beckert said Zedd had given him the name and that he didn't mean its use as a slur.
Beckert campaigned on an overhauled computer system he says is in compliance with state guidelines and taxes vehicles at the lowest possible value. He said he had removed more than $150 million of excess property off the tax rolls and added $90 million of previously untaxed property.
Wright was a 20-year Marine Corps veteran and worked in the county IT department before the treasurer's office. He has pledged to restore working relationships within county departments.
