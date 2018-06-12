Early results put Tanner ahead of Woodward in Beaufort County sheriff's race

Early primary election results put incumbent Sheriff P.J. Tanner ahead of challenger JoJo Woodward in the race to be Beaufort County's top law enforcement officer.
As of 9 p.m. Tanner had 7,840 votes (54 percent) out of 14,560 votes with 80 percent of precincts reporting. JoJo Woodward had 6,720 votes (46 percent).
The sheriff's race drew the most attention from primary voters Tuesday, said director Marie Smalls of the Beaufort County Board of Voter Registration and Elections. Overall turnout was pegged at 12 to 13 percent. The last non-presidential primary election in Beaufort County was in 2014 and saw a 13 percent turnout.
See www.islandpacket.com for results that were not available at press time.
The winner Tuesday will still need to run in November to secure the seat, but there are no Democratic candidates in the primary. It is possible someone could run then as a write-in.
Tanner, has been sheriff since 1998. The last time he faced a challenger was in 2002.
Throughout his campaign Woodward, said Tanner has been a "reactive sheriff." He also criticized Tanner's response to Hurricane Matthew in 2016, while Tanner has promoted his role during the storm as something he is proud of. Tanner said his department was one of multiple local and state agencies that worked together on executing a plan during the storm.
Woodward said he wants more community policing, a tighter budget, more emphasis on school safety and better traffic enforcement.
Tanner has said he improved a hiring structure that has made the department more competitive. He also said he has kept the county's property and violent crime rates low. A forensic laboratory and citizens police academy have been put in place as well under his watch, he said.
From 1995 to 1998, Tanner worked for the S.C. Department of Public Safety and as a S.C. Bureau of Protective Services Investigator for the executive, judicial and administrative branches of the state government.
Prior to his state work, Tanner, 58, worked at the sheriff's office in many different roles including patrol supervisor, boat patrol officer, law enforcement instructor, court liaison officer, criminal investigator, internal affairs officer, SWAT Team Leader, drug task force commander and southern division commander.
Woodward formerly was Tanner's captain of the sheriff's office southern division. He resigned after announcing his plans to run against Tanner.
He started at the Hilton Head island Fire Department in 1984 and started in law enforcement in 1986 with the sheriff's office.
In 1991, Woodward, 55, left to work for the Hardeeville Police Department as a patrol/drug officer. He returned to the office in 1992 where he worked in investigations and drug enforcements. He was subsequently promoted to lieutenant and later to captain.
