Headed to the polls tomorrow? Three things you need to know for SC, Beaufort Co. elections

Tuesday's state-wide primary offers voters the chance to narrow the fields for Beaufort County Sheriff, governor, the S.C. House of Representatives, the U.S. House of Representatives, county auditor, county council and other issues.
Here are three things you need to know before you step into the voting booth:
Who's running locally
Beaufort County Sheriff
Incumbent P.J. Tanner, a Republican first elected in 1998, faces his first challenger in a primary or general election since 2002.
Challenger JoJo Woodward (R), 55, a former Sheriff's Office captain for the unit's southern division, will try to unseat Tanner.
Beaufort County Council, District 9
Randy Boehme, Mark Lawson, Mike Raymond and Laura Sterling each want to lock up the Republican nomination ahead of November 6's general election, when one of them will face Democrat Mark McGinnis.
Beaufort County Auditor
Republican incumbent Jim Beckert faces challenger George Wright, who ran against him in 2014 and works in the county treasurer's office.
S.C. House of Representatives races
District 122
Incumbent Rep. Bill Bowers, a Democrat who has served since 1997, faces challenger Shedron Williams for the chance to represent portions of northeastern Beaufort County, and larger portions of Jasper and Hampton counties.
District 123
Incumbent Rep. Jeff Bradley, a Republican who has held the post representing Hilton Head and Daufuskie islands since 2014, faces Phil Hartman.
The winner will face Democrat Mario Martinez in November.
U.S. House of Representatives, District 01
On the Republican side, incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford faces two challengers, S.C. Rep. Katie Arrington and Dimitri Cherny.
Joe Cunningham and Toby Smith will battle for the Democratic nod.
What else is on the ballot?
Each political party has two, non-binding, advisory items on their ballots that won't directly impact law and policy. The parties use them as way measure to gauge public opinion.
Democratic primary:
1) Do you support passing a state law allowing doctors to prescribe medical marijuana to patients?
2) Do you support passing a state law requiring the governor of South Carolina to accept all federal revenues offered to support Medicaid and Medicaid expansion efforts in the state?
Republican primary:
1) Do you believe that voters should have the option to choose to affiliate with a political party when they register to vote or change their voter registration in South Carolina?
2) Do you believe that South Carolina’s tax code should be brought into conformity with the new Trump tax cuts in the federal tax code for maximum simplification and to lower the overall tax burden on South Carolina taxpayers and businesses?
Where and when to vote
- Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 12. Real-time, unofficial election results will be available online at www.scvotes.org.
- Find polling places by visiting www.scvotes.org, then clicking "Find My Polling Place."
- Voters don't have to be members of political parties to cast ballots Tuesday, but they can only vote in one contest.
- Voters must have one of the following photo IDs: an S.C. driver's license; S.C. Dept. of Motor Vehicles ID card (includes S.C. concealed weapons permit); S.C. voter registration card; U.S. passport or federal military ID (includes all Deptartment of Defense photo IDs and the Department of Veterans Affairs benefits card).
