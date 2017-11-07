Bluffton Town Council election turnout off to slow start

Bluffton voters who used their lunch hour Tuesday to cast a ballot in the Town Council election didn’t have to spent much time waiting in line.
Early election day turnout was slow at the town’s five polling locations.
A tally conducted between roughly 11:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. yielded voter counts of less than 500, not including in-person absentee ballots. There are roughly 10,000 registered voters in Bluffton.
Election volunteers at several polling locations noted that turnout is often relatively low in the morning and early afternoon, particularly for elections that don’t include a mayoral race.
Tuesday’s election is a three-man race for two seats on the five-person council.
The candidates are incumbent Councilmen Fred Hamilton and Larry Toomer, along with challenger and former councilman Ted Huffman.
Toomer acknowledged early Tuesday afternoon that “an election like this is not usually going to have a huge turnout.”
“But no matter who wins, I just hope people vote and participate in the process,” he said, adding that he expects turnout to increase as voters begin to leave work this afternoon and evening.
Local voter Mary Brown echoed this sentiment, saying Tuesday, “It’s important for people to be involved in their communities on a local level.”
Huffman said early Tuesday afternoon that he was “feeling optimistic” about his chances at retaking a seat on the council.
Toomer, too, said he felt confident but added that the election results are “a little bit out of my control at this point — all
I can do is be me and keep at it.”
Hamilton said Tuesday afternoon, “I believe I have worked hard in this campaign and I’ve worked hard during the terms I’ve served.”
He said he hopes that hard work pays off in the voting booth.
Polls will remain open until 7 p.m.
Election details, including how to find your polling location and what you need to bring with you to cast a ballot, are available online here.
For additional election information, visit the Beaufort County Board of Elections website or the S.C. Elections Commission website.
Unofficial election results will be available Tuesday night. The official election results will be certified Thursday morning by the Bluffton Municipal Election Commission.
This story will be updated.
Lucas High
