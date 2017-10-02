Live in Bluffton and care about local politics? This event is for you

The Greater Bluffton Republican Club is hosting a Bluffton Town Council candidate forum at 6 p.m. on Monday at Town Hall, 20 Bridge St.
Incumbent Bluffton Town Councilmen Fred Hamilton and Larry Toomer, along with challenger and former council member Ted Huffman are expected to participate.
The forum is open to the public and select questions from the audience will be accepted, according to a club news release.
The election to fill two seats on the council will be held Nov. 7.
This story will be updated.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
Comments