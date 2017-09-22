Stock image
Elections

Here’s when you can vote in-person absentee in the Beaufort County School Board race

Staff reports

newsroom@islandpacket.com

September 22, 2017 8:31 AM

In-person absentee voting for the Beaufort County School Board District 6 special election starts Monday, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Board of Elections.

There are voting locations in Bluffton at 61B Ulmer Road, and in Beaufort at 61B Ulmer Road.

Both locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The last day of in-person absentee voting for the special election is Oct. 16, 2017. The Beaufort and Bluffton voting locations of will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day, according to the release.

A sample ballot for the election, set for Oct. 17, is available at www.bcgov.net/vote.

