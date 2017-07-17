Rodger Mallison Fort Worth Star Telegram
July 17, 2017 8:31 AM

If you want to be on the Beaufort County school board, you need to file soon

By Kelly Meyerhofer

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

Those interested in filling the Beaufort County Board of Education's District 6 seat have about a month left to file paperwork with the county.

The seat covers Okatie and Sun City Hilton Head.

The seat became vacant after Patricia Felton-Montgomery resigned June 20, citing medical reasons for her departure.

A state law mandates school board elections take place on the Tuesday 17 weeks after a vacancy occurs. This means the District 6 seat will be up for election on Oct. 17.

No candidate has filed paperwork yet, Marie Smalls, director of the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Beaufort County, said Friday.​

Paperwork is due by Aug. 15 at noon. Candidates must collect at least 372 signatures from active voters within the district, Smalls said.

Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer

