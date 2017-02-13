Beaufort County in search of poll workers; training sessions set throughout the year

The Beaufort County Board of Election will be conducting new poll manager training throughout the year.
Anyone interested in working the polls for the first time, may enroll in one of the following sessions to be held at 15 John Galt Road, Beaufort:
▪ 10 a.m., Feb. 28
▪ 4 p.m., April 13
▪ 4 p.m., June 8
▪ 10 a.m., Aug. 19
▪ 10 a.m., Oct. 14
▪ 2 p.m., Dec. 7
The sessions will last approximately four hours, according to a Beaufort County news release.
Attendees should bring a snack, the release said.
To register for the training, call 843-255-6900 or send an email that includes the preferred date of the training you wish and a phone number where you can be reached during the day to voter@bcgov.net.
Comments