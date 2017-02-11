Daufuskie Island Council announces three winners from Saturday’s election

Incumbent John Schartner, Sallie Ann Robinson and Maureen Devine were elected Saturday to fill three vacant seats on the Daufuskie Island Council.
The winners will join a 9-member board that serves as a point of contact between Beaufort County government officials and island property owners.
Six candidates were running for the seats in this election, including incumbent Tina Fine, Roger Pinckney and James Bays.
According to a post made on the Daufuskie Island Council Facebook page, there were 35 percent more votes cast in this election compared to last year’s.
