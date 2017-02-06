Three seats up for grabs on Daufuskie Island Council; election Saturday

Six candidates are vying for three seats on the Daufuskie Island Council.
The council, a 9-member board that serves as a liaison between island property owners and Beaufort County government officials, is holding an election Saturday to fill those seats.
Incumbents Tina Fine and John Schartner will face challengers James Bays, Maureen Devine, Roger Pinckney, and Sallie Robinson.
In-person voting will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Mary Field School, 201 School Road, Daufuskie Island.
Voters can also mail or email ballots, which are available on the council’s website at www.daufuskieislandcouncil.org.
Voters must provide one of the following as proof of eligibility: voter registration card, driver license, Palmetto Breeze identification card, or current property tax bill and photo identification.
A photo copy of any of the above documents to must be submitted along with mailed or emailed ballots.
Those ballots — which must be received before 4 p.m. Saturday — can be mailed to DI Council, PO Box 90, Daufuskie Island, SC, 29915 or emailed to leannecoulter@hargray.com with “2017 DI Council Election Ballot” indicated in the subject line.
For more information on the candidates, visit the www.islandpacket.com.
Daufuskie Island Council candidates
These emailed responses from the candidates have been lightly edited for spelling, grammar, and length.
Tina Fine (Incumbent)
Age: 45
Occupation: Tax accountant
Years living on Daufuskie Island: 3
Previous elected/appointed office experience: Current Daufuskie Island councilwoman
Top issue facing Daufuskie Island: Given that we are bridgeless, transportation to the mainland continues to be a priority for us. A change was made last year to the county ferry system and it has worked great. We need to continue to keep this ferry service going and more importantly get other people to come to and support our local businesses. Reliable transportation opens up opportunities for growth and prosperity for all residents. It also leads the way to help give Melrose and Bloody Point a chance to develop and succeed.
John Schartner (Incumbent)
Age: 66
Occupation: Haig Point Community guest services representative
Years living on Daufuskie Island: 11
Previous elected/appointed office experience: Current Daufuskie Island councilman
Top issue facing Daufuskie Island: The issues facing Daufuskie Island are waste removal, ferry service, and planning future development. I feel the most important is planning and future development. It will be our duty to past residents and future residents to limit all development to the strict codes of our well established planning code. All future development should blend into the rustic appeal of the island and enhance the natural beauty of the island.
Sallie Robinson
Age: 58
Occupation: Cookbook author, private chef, island tour guide
Years living on Daufuskie Island: Native of Daufuskie Island
Previous elected/appointed office experience: Former president of Daufuskie Island Community Improvement Club
Top issue facing Daufuskie Island: Daufuskie Island is an awesome place to visit and live, and we as a community would like to keep it peaceful and beautiful for generations to come. One of my major concerns is that the island never becomes overcrowded or overdeveloped. Places like it are few and far away, and for many they are unreachable.
James Bays
Age: 44
Occupation: Co-owner of Lucy Bell's Cafe
Years living on Daufuskie Island: 4
Previous elected/appointed office experience: N/A
Top issue facing Daufuskie Island: The number one issue facing the island is preservation. I want to help ensure that the island does not become overdeveloped. At the same time, the history and culture of Daufuskie Island needs to be maintained. It is my hope that we can grow as an island, and at the same time help preserve what makes us so great.
Maureen Devine
Age: 62
Occupation: Retired, former family therapist and medical center manager
Years living on Daufuskie Island: 2
Previous elected/appointed office experience: N/A
Top issue facing Daufuskie Island: Sustainable growth should be the focus of Daufuskie Island as we consider economic development. Economic development is a necessity given our need to improve upon our infrastructure thereby ensuring our ability to continue to live on what I consider a nature preserve. Over the past several years residents have worked hard to develop a Daufuskie Island Plan that envisions measured development across the island. Ensuring we work in concert with local residents, Beaufort County, potential investors and developers to achieve mutually beneficial goals is the primary role of the Daufuskie Island Council.
Roger Pinckney
Age: 70
Occupation: Writer
Years living on Daufuskie Island: 20
Previous elected/appointed office experience: Former president of Daufuskie Island Community Improvement Club, former vice president of Daufuskie Island Leadership Council
Top issue facing Daufuskie Island: “The survival of the Daufuskie Island Plan, drafted over six years by the people of Daufuskie, is specific to the needs and wants of the Daufuskie Community. There are efforts afoot to circumvent the plan to allow a tacky Myrtle Beach-style theme park on the Webb Tract, complete with plastic rock climbing wall, waterslide, artificial ski slope, and high-rise hotel. There are also plans to bring 1,500 visitors a day to the island, all contrary to the Daufuskie Island Plan.”
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
