Nearly half of the states Trump won are Googling ‘inauguration protest’

The inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump is still two days away, and it’s already shaping up to be one of the most controversial.
It might be Congress’ largest organized boycott of an inauguration in history, and 200,000 people have said they plan to go to the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday, though it’s difficult to tell how accurate that number is at predicting real turnout. Other protests are scheduled to take place around the inauguration as well, though on smaller scales.
Google has assembled a map of states based on which ones have more searches for “inauguration protest” or “attend inauguration” in the past seven days. And while we can’t make assumptions on why people are Googling certain information, 100 percent of the states that went to Hillary Clinton show majorities of people Googling “inauguration protest.”
On the other hand, 54 percent of states won by Trump have majorities Googling “attend inauguration,” while the other 46 percent of Trump states are Googling on protests. That’s not counting Wyoming and South Dakota, which Google did not have data for, or Maine, whose electoral votes were split evenly between Trump and Clinton.
Swing states tend to be more split than others, such as Florida, which has had 23 searches for “attend” and 22 searches for “protest,” and Ohio, with 21 “attend” and 23 “protest.” California, a solidly blue state, had 43 for “protest” and 19 for “attend.”
Comparing the numbers – the protest states to those won by Clinton; the attend states to those won by Trump – the Google map is 72 percent accurate at predicting how states voted.
