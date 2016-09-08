Election driving you to drink? Hilton Head hotel wants you to #DrinktheVote

The chaos surrounding the 2016 presidential election campaign is enough to drive some Americans from both parties to hit the bottle.
We’ve heard the phrase “pick your poison” in reference to voting for the commander in chief this November and a local hotel is asking guests to do just that — by drinking delicious alcoholic beverages representing their party and casting their votes.
Now through Nov. 8, Omni Hotel, located in Palmetto Dunes on Hilton Head Island, will be “Polling for Cocktails,” in an effort to predict the next president of the United States.
Omni will offer a special cocktail menu, featuring drinks like the “Trump-tini,” the “Right Manhattan,” and “Ruby Red Prince” for a Republican vote and “Hilla-rita,” “True Blue Mule” and “Sugar Kaine Smash” for a Democrat vote. The hotel chain hopes to predict the next presidential candidate. The company will tally drink orders as votes and post results online every Wednesday until Election Day.
So ... that’s one way to predict an election.
Comments