Sewer line project not quite ‘done’ on Hilton Head Island

k“They are done. ... They are sewered.”
That’s what Hilton Head Public Service District General Manager Pete Nardi told the the town’s Public Facilities Committee early last week. He said then that sewer expansion is complete for several roads. Later in the week, he clarified that the jobs were still wrapping up.
Residents on Ned Court, Rhiner Drive and Eagin Court could be some of the first residents to get hooked up to public sewer lines through the Town of Hilton Head Island’s five-year expansion plan, Nardi said.
Nardi said on Friday that a little more work was needed before some of the sewer lines were ready for connections at three of the roads. He said it is likely the job will be finished and ready for connections by the end of this week or start of the next.
“When I have a collector line in the ground, that project is (considered) done,” Nardi said. He said that doesn’t still mean there won’t be some work left before people can start connecting their homes to the line.
The project is part of a $3.5 million plan funded by the town to provide sewer access to an estimated 490 parcels by 2020. The town approved the plan in December after hearing of the conditions that some live in on the island.
Rain forces sewage up from failing septic tanks in many of the areas, Rochelle Williams, a Spanish Wells resident, said.
“You can’t flush your toilets or use your bathrooms,” Williams said. “The kids can’t go outside and play because of parasites.”
A pressure test for the new pipes, along with site clean-up, is still needed before the lines can operate, Nardi said.
He said residents in the locations will receive a letter alerting of them of funding options to hook up to the systems soon.
Low-income houses can receive a grant through the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry to hook up to the sewer. The foundation recently dedicated $500,000 for the grants and plans to raise another $2.5 million for sewer hookups by 2020.
Mayor David Bennett said the project overall is moving along quickly.
“For the first time in literally decades we are seeing significant process,” Bennett said. “It has been a collective effort.”
