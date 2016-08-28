Maine state senator: Censure may be in order for governor

A Maine state senator says legislative leaders are considering whether to hold a special session to censure the governor following recent controversial remarks.
Republican Sen. Amy Volk told her constituents in a locked Facebook post Sunday, quoted online by the Portland (Maine) Press Herald, that she shares their “deep concerns” regarding Gov. Paul LePage’s behavior.
During a town hall meeting Aug. 24 in North Berwick, the Republican governor said he keeps a three-ringed binder of photos from drug busts, and that 90 percent of the suspects are black or Hispanic.
The following day, LePage left an obscenity-laced phone message for Democratic state Rep. Drew Gattine, who the governor says called him a racist. LePage later told reporters that he wished he could point a gun between Gattine’s eyes.
Volk says “things definitely appear to be out of control.” “Some sort of censure would seem appropriate and I would welcome the ability to go on the record with a vote,” she wrote.
Comments