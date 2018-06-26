Vulnerable Republicans have to choose between farmers or Dreamers in immigration bill

California's Rep. Jeff Denham and other vulnerable Republicans have 24 hours to make a choice: Do they help the Dreamers or the farmers?
He and his allies can agree to permit a vote on the e-verify system, which many farmers hate. But that could be the price for creating the path to citizenship for the Dreamers they are eager to help.
The e-verify provision would require employers to check that employees are working in the country legally. But that plan is considered a major blow to agriculture, and Denham's district in the Central Valley has a lot of farmers who would be affected by the provision.
Now, House GOP leaders have left it up to him and other vulnerable Republicans to decide by Wednesday if they're willing to permit a floor vote on the e-verify provision.
They're willing to do this, though, if it creates a path to help Dreamers.
That puts Denham — and for that matter a handful of other Republican congressmen in Democratic-leaning districts with sizable Latino or rural populations — in a nearly impossible political position.
Denham represents a district that Democrat Hillary Clinton won in 2016. So does Reps. David Valadao, R-California, Carlos Curbelo, R-Florida, Will Hurd, R-Texas, and some others.
For weeks, Denham has been leading the push to get action for Dreamers, those brought to the country illegally as minors. He has said it's non-negotiable that the bill will include a path to citizenship for Dreamers. He's acquiesced to many demands of more conservative members of the House, including $25 billion in border security funding and cuts to legal immigration, in order to achieve that goal.
Curbelo told McClatchy Tuesday that they will agree to that vote if they think e-verify will generate enough support for the whole immigration bill to pass.
Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., chairman of the conservative House Republican Study Committee, said he believes the e-verify provision will ultimately not get as far as a floor vote.
That would put the current version of the bill, without e-verify but still including a path for Dreamers, to a vote on the floor. But its chances of passing are slim.
Either way, it puts Denham and his allies in a tough position politically.
The farm industry sees e-verify as a threat because the industry uses large amounts of undocumented labor and is already struggling with a worker shortage. It worries that the strict, new enforcement policies on undocumented workers — their main labor source — will further exacerbate the problem.
"We don’t think it’s a solution that fixes our problem in California,” Bryan Little, director of labor affairs for California Farm Bureau Federation, told McClatchy in March.
Denham's Democratic opponent, businessman Josh Harder, has hammered him recently over what he deems inaction on Dreamers despite Denham's promises, labeling him "Do-Nothing Denham."
"Jeff Denham’s betrayal of his constituents and his own promises to Dreamers is disappointing, if not surprising," Harder said in a recent campaign email. "We need new leadership in Washington that will fight for comprehensive immigration reform and for Central Valley families."
If e-verify passes, agricultural companies would have to begin verifying employees are in the country legally. To gain that status, foreign employees would have to get a newly-created agricultural visa. But if the employees are currently in the country illegally they could not qualify for that visa.
The proposed legislation also caps the number of newly-created, year-round agricultural labor visas at 450,000 per year. Workers could hold the visa for three years before having to return to their home countries for two months and reapply. Employers would have to show proof they tried to hire U.S. workers before being able to recruit foreign workers with the visa.
Implementation of the e-verify program would be delayed between six months and two years, depending on the size of the employer. Companies with 10,000 employees or more would have six months to implement it, and companies with between two and 20 employees would have two years.
Agricultural labor or service employers would have two years for implementation.
Several states currently mandate the use of some form of e-verify, which takes employee information submitted in an I-9 form and compares it to federal databases to make sure the person can legally work in the U.S. It is also available for employers who want to use it on a voluntary basis. It is not, however, currently required on a national level.
California enacted a law in 2012 that forbid local jurisdictions throughout the state from requiring e-verify.
The House's immigration bill vote was delayed twice last week as it became obvious it would not appeal to enough Republicans to pass. The GOP controls 235 of the House's 435 seats.
The vast majority of Democrats, if not the whole caucus, are expected to vote against it.
California agricultural interests have been relying on Denham, Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, and others to protect their interests in the ongoing immigration negotiations, which have been playing out since President Trump decided to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA program last fall.
Denham is in large part responsible for even getting the House to consider a vote on immigration due to an effort he led with Curbelo that would have allowed more moderate Republicans working with House Democrats to pass a more moderate bill on comprehensive immigration reform. That effort was highly unlikely to result in a bill that included e-verify, and could have passed the House with Democratic support but likely would not be considered by the Senate.
House leadership, such as McCarthy, agreed to broker a deal with those Republicans and more conservative members in order to quash the moderates' effort.
Trump has tweeted multiple times over the past week that the bill has no chance in the Senate, where it would need at least nine Democrat votes to pass if all 51 Republicans stuck together, so the House should wait to pass immigration reform until after the midterm elections are over. Trump's comments have made the bill's chances of passage, already slim, even more unlikely.
Comments